WATCH LIVE: Orlando police chief to discuss violent crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – The top cop in Orlando will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss his agency’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

Chief Eric Smith will speak at 11:15 a.m. at the Orlando Police Department.

Talks about improving safety, especially in downtown Orlando, have been ongoing since last summer when seven people were shot near Wall Street.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

“We are outraged and heartbroken by the act of senseless violence that disrupted the enjoyable atmosphere that we have come to expect in downtown Orlando, and we are praying for a speedy physical and emotional recovery for those who were injured and others who were witnesses to this tragic event,” Commissioner Regina I. Hill said in a statement. “We are confident that the Orlando Police Department will exhaust every resource in their power to ensure that those who are responsible for this occurrence are brought to swift and complete justice. I know firsthand that business owners are committed to working with law enforcement and others to ensure that our guests can continue to peaceably enjoy their experiences downtown and will take whatever measures necessary to ensure that they can safely patronize our establishments with confidence and security.”

News 6 will stream Smith’s news conference at the top of this story.