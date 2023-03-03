JoJo’s ShakeBAR opening 1st Florida location in Orlando

JoJo's Shake Bar is opening its first Florida location in Orlando. The restaurant and bar will be located in the Pointe on International Drive.

INTERNATIONAL DRIVE, Fla. – JoJo’s ShakeBAR will soon be opening its first Florida location in Orlando.

The Chicago-based chain is preparing for a sweet and savory grand opening in the weeks ahead.

The new location is scheduled to have its grand opening in the Pointe plaza, 9101 International Drive, on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is a vintage-themed restaurant, with designs and foods that will have adults transported back in time to the 1980s and 1990s.

The retro diner will feature menu items such as cocktails, diner favorites, milkshakes and other uniquely made desserts such as shakes with rum or whiskey.

The restaurant bar is currently taking table reservations ahead of its grand opening weekend.

Guests also have the opportunity to sit under a glitter disco ball with bright, neon-pink clouds. There is also a chance to sit at a pastry bar or take a treat from the walk-up window.

The vintage restaurant will be open Monday thru Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday thru Saturday from 11 - 12 a.m. On Sundays, the diner will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit JoJo’s website.

