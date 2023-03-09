Former residents file lawsuit against Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two women have filed a lawsuit against Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village , and said when they moved in they were never warned of the flood risk and potential dangers of the property.

The women are Maureen Kotch and Lucille Bishop.

Their attorney, Jeffrey Hussey, said their home and all of their possessions were destroyed in hurricane Ian.

Hussey said, before they moved in they asked if there was a risk of flooding, but added Good Samaritan Society told them the only area affected in the past was the golf course and that the issue had been fixed.

According to the lawsuit, the women are suing for damages totaling about $50,000.

“There’s some general negligence counts, because we feel that Good Samaritan had a duty to warn our clients about the dangers moving in there,” Hussey said.

Hussey said they are also suing alleging exploitation of a vulnerable adult, after he said Good Samaritan Society coerced the women into signing a liability release in order to get their security deposit back.

“They could not get their security deposit back without signing the document, and the document was to release Good Sam for all the wrong doings,” Hussey said.

“The Good Samaritan Society does not comment on pending legal proceedings. Earlier this year, the Good Samaritan Society announced plans to consolidate services in seven core states. Locations outside of the seven state service area, including locations in Florida, will gradually transition to new senior care providers. However, following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Good Samaritan Society is committed to working through the recovery process in Kissimmee Village before a transition takes place in order to best support our residents, employees and families.” Aimee Middleton, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations

