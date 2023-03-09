Roadway blocked after train collides with vehicle in Daytona Beach, police say

A train crash along West International Speedway Boulevard caused a blockage along the roadway in Daytona Beach, according to police.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A train collided with a vehicle on Wednesday evening, blocking off part of the roadway in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

Police said that around 8:15 p.m., officers were sent to West International Speedway Boulevard along the train tracks immediately east of South Charles Street.

The train collided with a vehicle along the roadway, though there were no reported life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police told News 6 that the train is unable to move until the investigation is completed, though the crossroads at Brentwood Drive and Orange Avenue are clear for travel.

Scene of the crash along West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

An investigation is ongoing. Police urge drivers to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

