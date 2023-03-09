Roadway blocked after train collides with vehicle in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A train collided with a vehicle on Wednesday evening, blocking off part of the roadway in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.
Police said that around 8:15 p.m., officers were sent to West International Speedway Boulevard along the train tracks immediately east of South Charles Street.
The train collided with a vehicle along the roadway, though there were no reported life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police told News 6 that the train is unable to move until the investigation is completed, though the crossroads at Brentwood Drive and Orange Avenue are clear for travel.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
An investigation is ongoing. Police urge drivers to stay away from the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: