Daytona Beach police ask for public's help finding missing woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to a news release, Sandra Wisniewski was last seen on March 10 at 12:11 a.m. when she was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach.

Police said the woman is considered missing and endangered and believed to be traveling in a light blue 2009 Toyota Avalon with the North Carolina tag KEJ-8712.

If in contact, please notify Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5100 or dial 911.

