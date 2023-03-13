Suncreek Brewery to bring cloverful Irish Fest to downtown Clermont

(Mary Altaffer, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Suncreek Brewery is bringing the party to downtown Clermont for St. Patrick’s Day weekend and it’s a festival you don’t want to miss.

Downtown Clermont is playing host to the Irish holiday celebration at 790 W. Minneola Ave. The streets of downtown will be closed for two days in front of the brewery from Saturday, March 18 from 12:30 - 8 p.m. to Sunday, March 19 from 12 - 8 p.m.

This celebration is free for all attendants.

The family-friendly festival will feature street vendors, entertainment, Irish food and music.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Saturday’s entertainment consists of musicians McIntyre, the Irish band Dublin Beat and the group FiddleRat.

Performances on Sunday include Irish dancers The Academy, musicians Scotty & Ian and folk group Clovers Revenge.

For more information about the event, visit downtown Clermont’s website.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: