1 injured when plane crashes into tree in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a plane crash Tuesday morning, according to Brevard County officials.

The crash happened near Deering Parkway and U.S. 1. just after 10 a.m. when the pilot reported engine problems, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Brevard County officials said the victim was airlifted to a trauma center, but the extent of the injuries has not been released.

Sky 6 video shows the small aircraft crashed into a tree off the roadway.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

