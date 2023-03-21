Man carjacked at gunpoint while arriving to work in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man arriving to work in Orange County was carjacked at gunpoint, deputies said.

The carjacking occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of North Pine Hills Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two people, one of whom had a gun, approached a man who was in his car. The assailants stole the man’s vehicle and drove away, deputies said.

No injuries were reported.

No other information, including details about the suspected carjackers or a description of the stolen vehicle, was provided.

