Osceola middle school campus reopens after bomb threat

No device found at Discovery Intermediate School

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County middle school reopened after someone called in a bomb threat Thursday morning and nothing was found, deputies said.

All students and staff were evacuated and reported safe after the threat was called in to Discovery Intermediate School, at 5350 San Miguel Road in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola School District.

The sheriff’s office said a male called in, saying he “put a backpack in the gym, and it was going to explode.” According to deputies, the call was reported before students arrived on campus and the school was locked down and searched.

No device was found, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies added they are continuing to investigate the identity of the caller.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

