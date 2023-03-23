Osceola middle school campus reopens after bomb threat

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County middle school reopened after someone called in a bomb threat Thursday morning and nothing was found, deputies said.

All students and staff were evacuated and reported safe after the threat was called in to Discovery Intermediate School, at 5350 San Miguel Road in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola School District.

The sheriff’s office said a male called in, saying he “put a backpack in the gym, and it was going to explode.” According to deputies, the call was reported before students arrived on campus and the school was locked down and searched.

No device was found, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies added they are continuing to investigate the identity of the caller.

