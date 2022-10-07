Mom arrested after calling in bomb threat at University Park Elementary, deputies say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A mother who was upset with a school resource deputy faces charges after calling in a bomb threat at University Park Elementary School, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, on Wednesday after the threat against the school caused students and staff to shelter in place until the building was deemed safe.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Pirozzi dropped her child off at the school and was approached by the school resource deputy, who attempted to give the woman a traffic ticket and a trespass notice.

Pirozzi threw the warning out of her vehicle’s window and took off, records show. The woman later told deputies she then called the school’s principal who told her that she would not be allowed on school property to pick up her child, according to the affidavit. Pirozzi said she then threatened the principal before calling 911.

Hear the call to 911 in the player below (WARNING: explicit language):

Deputies said Pirozzi then called 911 and said “I need a police officer to meet me at University Park Elementary School because I’m fixing to tear this (expletive) down if they don’t let me pick up my mother (expletive) child or I’m going to blow this (expletive) up.”

Pirozzi faces charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, operating a vehicle without a valid license, disturbing a school function and making a false bomb threat.

