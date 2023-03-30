66º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Amber Alert issued for Pinellas County boy believed to be kidnapped

Taylen Mosley, 2, was last seen in St. Petersburg

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Amber Alert, Pinellas County, St. Petersburg, Missing
Taylen Mosley, 2, was last seen in the area of 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. (Copyright WKMG 2023)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped out of Pinellas County.

Taylen Mosley was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not provide any information as to why they believe the boy was kidnapped.

FDLE says Taylen Mosley is about 2 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes and dark skin.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Mosley’s mother was found killed in her apartment, and an Amber Alert was issued afterward when police realized Mosley was missing, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

If you see Mosley or know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email