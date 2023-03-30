Amber Alert issued for Pinellas County boy believed to be kidnapped

Taylen Mosley, 2, was last seen in the area of 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy believed to be kidnapped out of Pinellas County.

Taylen Mosley was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not provide any information as to why they believe the boy was kidnapped.

FDLE says Taylen Mosley is about 2 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes and dark skin.

Mosley’s mother was found killed in her apartment, and an Amber Alert was issued afterward when police realized Mosley was missing, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Help us find 2y/o Taylen Mosley. His 20 y/o mom was killed in her Apt. the child is missing and could be in danger. Call #stpetepd 727-893-7780 if you have info pic.twitter.com/5xHSt2Ik03 — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) March 30, 2023

If you see Mosley or know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

