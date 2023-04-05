C-R-O-W-D-E-D: Cheerleading competition brings business to Daytona Beach, for now

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 9,000 cheerleaders and dancers and 20,000 spectators are in Daytona Beach this week for the annual College Cheer and Dance National Championship.

It’s the 27th year it’s been held in Daytona but this year, the organization’s contract for the Ocean Center venue is up and area leaders fear the event may leave.

The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, which oversees the Ocean Center, said it is the largest annual event at the center by far, drawing in hundreds of teams each year. The problem, according to event organizers, is a lack of hotel rooms for everyone as the event grows.

“Everyone’s dream when they come up through high school to college is to get to this bandshell,” said Monica Aldama, head coach for Navarro College.

The four-day championship kicks off Thursday and is being held through Sunday.

“Our music says take me to the water and we’re pointing to the water. I just can’t imagine it not being here,” said Aldama.

While nerves are high for the chance to win the top spot, many also wondered if this will be the last year of competing in Daytona Beach.

“Word’s out that we’re looking and they understand why,” said Bill Boggs, vice president of the National Dance and Cheerleaders associations.

He said attendance is growing rapidly each year, especially from spectators.

“We hit record numbers last year with over 350 teams last year. We have about 430 teams this year,” he said.

Two of the larger beachside hotels are closed for renovations from last year’s hurricanes but even if they were open, Boggs said the event’s starting to outgrow the rooms available.

“I had to send an email to 155 teams telling them we did not have hotel rooms for them so that put them on their own and this was in the middle of February,” he said.

Boggs said those teams found rooms closer to Orlando and are commuting.

He added the hotels here have also increased their prices to the point many teams can’t afford them anymore. He said he’s working with Volusia County officials and local hotel management to reach agreements before committing to another contract but hopes to stay.

“We’re not asking people to give rooms away. Just be reasonable and be conscious of the fact that our event’s growing and teams need a place to stay,” he said.

Boggs said they have until mid-July to make a decision but hope to come to an agreement sooner.

