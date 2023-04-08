1 treated, pets saved from kitchen fire in Casselberry, county says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County firefighters on Saturday took care of an apartment’s burning kitchen in Casselberry, treating one person at the scene and rescuing several animals, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the scene — located within The Palms at Casselberry — before 8:30 a.m., records show.

All apartments were evacuated and firefighters assisted a patient who initially refused transport, but was eventually taken to a hospital for difficulty breathing, the department said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“Several snakes and other creatures” were removed from the building, a spokesperson told News 6 over the phone, including at least one cat seen in the arms of a Seminole County firefighter in photos posted to Twitter.

SCFD responded to a structure fire this morning in @Casselberry_FLA One patient was transported for observation. Several animals were rescued. Fire was contained to the kitchen. SCFD fire investigator on scene. @RedCrossCFL assisting occupants. @LongwoodFL Fire also assisted. pic.twitter.com/DzgAeyJQjN — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 8, 2023

The Red Cross was busy assisting residents in the fallout and the Longwood Fire Department assisted Seminole County firefighters at the scene, the post reads.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: