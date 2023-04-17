Florida United Way unveils ‘Getting to the Heart of It,’ new program to help with mental health struggles

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heart of Florida United Way CEO Jeff Hayward said it’s vital now more than ever to normalize the conversation around mental health and the struggles many people are facing.

Monday, he joined Orlando and Orange county leaders to launch a new program called “Getting to the Heart of It.” It’s a series of mental health skillshops to train residents to better support their friends, coworkers and loved ones with mental health challenges.

“In this community, there’s a lot of stress, a lot of burnout and there’s not enough mental health workers,” Jeff Hayward said. “If someone said to you in passing, my family would be a lot better off without me, do you know what to say,” he questioned. “What if you say the wrong thing?”

The first workshop will be held May 12 at the Center for Health and Wellbeing in Winter Park.

Heart of Florida United Way said, “Dwight Bain has been a certified counselor in Central Florida for over 30 years, and he will lead this brand new skillshop to train community leaders through behavioral, psychological, and holistic wellness practices so that they can support their colleagues, family members, and friends.”

“I am grateful that we are dedicated to putting mental health to the forefront of all that we do,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

This comes after a report done last year by United Way, commissioned by Orange County, that found a $49 million annual gap in mental health services in Orange County.

“In the current fiscal year, Orange County allocated an additional $10 million from the general fund revenue to address and close the gap. We’re still looking for community partners to help us move the needle,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Ray Larsen from Heart of Florida United Way said Florida currently ranks 49th out of all 50 states when it comes to access to mental health services. He also said they’ve seen their suicide prevention line calls their double in the past year from 15 calls a day to 30.

“Certainly here in Central Florida, you can dial 988, and be connected with a specialist to help you if you’re in crisis,” Larsen said.

To better promote their 988 crisis line, community members only have to pay $9.88 to register and take part in their first May 12 mental wellness ambassador workshop.

You can find out how to apply on their website.

