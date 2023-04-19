Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient who arrived at Dr. P. Phillips Hospital last week.

The hospital system said the patient is a Black man believed to be 35-45 years old.

The man has a chest tattoo of a bull’s face and the words “Holy Blood” and “Grace” on his left side. He also has three tattoos on each shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital on Wednesday, April 12, in an ambulance from a parking lot at 5858 International Drive.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the man is asked to call the hospital at 321-842-2763.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: