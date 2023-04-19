Police seize drugs, $4K cash from Melbourne drug house

$4,000 was seized during the search of a suspected drug house in Melbourne on Wednesday, police said.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police announced that they seized several narcotics, firearms, ammunition and $4,000 in cash from a drug house on Wednesday.

In a release, police said they were told by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office about a home at 210 E. University Blvd. that was suspected of having “items of contraband.”

After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives said they found the following items:

1.6 pounds of cannabis

3.5 grams of Adderall

2 grams of amphetamines

various “items of paraphernalia”

two pistols with magazines and ammunition

$4,000 in cash

A Mini Draco Pistol (upper left), Glock 19 (upper right) and several types of narcotics were found in the home during a search by detectives, police said. (Melbourne Police Department)

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The release shows that the money seized in the search is believed to be from the sale of the narcotics at the home.

No information was provided on possible arrests following the discovery.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: