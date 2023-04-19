Police seize drugs, $4K cash from Melbourne drug house

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police announced that they seized several narcotics, firearms, ammunition and $4,000 in cash from a drug house on Wednesday.
In a release, police said they were told by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office about a home at 210 E. University Blvd. that was suspected of having “items of contraband.”
After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives said they found the following items:
- 1.6 pounds of cannabis
- 3.5 grams of Adderall
- 2 grams of amphetamines
- various “items of paraphernalia”
- two pistols with magazines and ammunition
- $4,000 in cash
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
The release shows that the money seized in the search is believed to be from the sale of the narcotics at the home.
No information was provided on possible arrests following the discovery.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: