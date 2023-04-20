Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival heads to downtown Orlando this weekend

Cupcakes decorated with the flag of Puerto Rico are served at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, where Puerto Rico Gov. Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla spoke. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to dance and to hear music fill the streets of downtown Orlando as the Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival returns.

The parade and festival is happening Saturday, bringing thousands of people together to celebrate and honor Puerto Rican culture and its role in the community.

The parade will start on the corner of Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue, near Lake Eola. The route will end at the corner of Livingston Street and Orange Avenue, where the festival is taking place.

Some of the performers include reggaeton duo Angel & Khriz, David Pabón, Orquesta MVP and Los DPR.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Last year’s parade was the first on its original April date since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s parade is dedicated to Loíza, a municipality on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico.

“But what makes Loíza distinct from any other part of Puerto Rico is the rich African heritage that permeates the town’s identity. The town was settled in the 16th century by members of the Yoruba tribe that were brought to the Island as slaves. In modern times, most of the music, dance, culinary traditions, and art produced in Loíza is Afro-Puerto Rican and the town has the largest black population on the Island,” according to Discover Puerto Rico’s website.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 11 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: