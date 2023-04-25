67º

Orange County deputies catch Apopka carjacking suspect

Suspect taken to Seminole County Jail following arrest

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Apopka, Seminole County, Crime
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The suspect in a carjacking out of Apopka was arrested by law enforcement on Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County deputies said they were able to help apprehend the suspect, who was then taken to the Seminole County Jail.

No additional information has been provided about the suspect’s identity or charges faced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

