Lake County program ‘Food for Fines’ returns, library fines forgiven in exchange for food donations

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Lake County announced the return of its “Food for Fines” initiative, which allows residents to have library fees forgiven in exchange for food donations.

During May, library fines and overdue materials will be forgiven if residents donate dry or canned goods, hygiene and baby products, and packaged pet food, according to a news release.

Donations will be accepted at 16 libraries in the county during regular business hours.

Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven for overdue library fines. There are no limits to the number of contributions per person. For penalties to be forgiven, items must be undamaged and present at the time of donation, officials said.

Library officials said that residents can donate items even if they don’t have a fine – those items will be applied to other patron’s fees.

According to the release, the library will send all donations to local food banks and charities.

“The Food for Fines program is a chance for library patrons to have their library fines waived while paying it forward,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “We encourage everyone to get involved!”

Clearing fines, especially for children’s library cards, will allow individuals to participate in the library’s summer programs and earn prizes for reading, officials said.