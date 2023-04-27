84º

BABY BOOM! Kissimmee Fire workers welcome 11 babies in a year

Babies range in age from 1 month old to 11 months old

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Kissimmee Fire Dept. workers show off some of the babies welcomed in the last year on Thursday. (Copyright WKMG 2023)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Fire Department may need to build a nursery.

The agency in Osceola County showed off a brood of babies on Thursday, all welcomed by workers in the last year.

The Kissimmee fire chief said 11 babies were had in that time period, with three more on the way in the next few weeks.

The babies range in age from one month old to 11 months old.

Kissimmee Fire Chief Jim Walls said he’s never seen something like this in his 30-year career.

“I think we really just have young firefighters and newlyweds and ones that want to start their families and stuff I really just attributed to young firefighters,” Walls said.

Firefighter Kailey White had her first daughter, Stevie, in December.

“She’s amazing. She is such a happy baby. She has slept through the night since she was born,” White said.

White said being a firefighter and being a mom is a double duty and explained she’s gone up to 48 hours without seeing Stevie because of her shift.

“You have to adapt and overcome. Makes you love her even more and it makes it more exciting to see her in the morning when you come home from work. Just have to adapt and overcome,” White said.

“I know when my first child was born, what a moment that was and we are just proud to come in here and celebrate with them and stuff,” Walls said.

