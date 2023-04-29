Accused robber shot, critically injured after police pursuit from Florida to Georgia, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Georgia man led police on a pursuit across five counties from Florida to Georgia after robbing a Palm Coast gas station before being shot by a Camden County gas station clerk, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

An employee at a gas station on State Road 100 East called police Thursday night to report that Qwinntavus Jordan, 32, of Coffee County, came into the store and demanded money, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. The employee said the man alluded to having a gun but never pulled one out.

Soon after, Jordan left the gas station with about $90 and other items, then headed north on Interstate 95, according to deputies.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified Jordan’s vehicle driving through the county and started to pursue him.

Jordan led many officers from multiple law enforcement agencies such as the Florida Highway Patrol, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on a chase through multiple counties.

Once Jordan reached the Florida/Georgia line, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit.

The Kingsland Police Department performed a stop-stick hit on the man’s vehicle on I-95, causing the vehicle to stop and Jordan to exit the vehicle and run toward a nearby Friendly Express convenience store.

Jordan entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded the clerk’s car keys. He then took the clerk’s vehicle and attempted to escape but crashed through the front of the store, deputies said.

He got out of the vehicle and attempted to chase the clerk and a customer through the store and a struggle ensued. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jordan pointed a gun at the customer, leading the clerk to shoot him.

He was shot at least eight times, according to the Georgia authorities.

Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators learned he was also wanted for armed robbery in Coffee County.

Jordan is expected to be charged.

