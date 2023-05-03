Sumter County calls on citizens for help fostering kitten families

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County Animal Services wants to find foster homes for a growing number of kitten families it’s been taking in, offering to even provide training to county residents interested in helping.

“We’re getting lots of kitten families and could use help in fostering them. We’ll train potential fosters on how to feed them, make sure they’re gaining the proper weight, and how to socialize them,” Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, SCAS veterinarian, said in a statement. “The goal is to get as many kittens as we can into foster homes where they can be cared for and eventually spay/neutered and adopted.”

Those interested in fostering must be a county resident or live within 35 miles of a county kennel location, with proof — if applicable — of current rabies vaccinations for each pet in their home. Applicants also must be willing to bring the foster animals back to the shelter for checkups every two to three weeks, according to a news release.

Should you encounter kittens on your own, the county recommends you keep an eye out for their mother, as it’s the kittens’ best resource for survival. One thing you could try is putting a ring of flour around the kittens and checking back a few hours later for footprints, the county suggested. If the mother can’t be found, or if the kittens look to be hurt or in ill health, SCAS can be reached over the phone at 352-689-4400 for further help.

Apply to foster with SCAS at this link.

