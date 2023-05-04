Group biking across US to honor fallen law enforcement stops in Daytona Beach

Bicyclists riding more than 1,200 miles to honor fallen law enforcement made a stop to visit with Daytona Beach police officers on Thursday.

The 10 riders are made up of police officers from several cities across the United States.

The group represents Law Enforcement United, which is an organization that helps raise funds for family members of officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Chris Potter is an officer from Tucson, Arizona, and taking part in the ride that started in Miami on Monday.

“This is day four (and) we do about 125 miles a day, up to 140 miles a day,” Potter said. “We’ll serpentine our way up through the states.”

The ride is expected to conclude in Washington, D.C., on May 12 for the start of National Police Week.

“Just (to) show our honor to their fallen and to let the survivors know that we’ll always remember them along the way,” Potter said.

Thursday’s visit in Daytona Beach had special meaning as it’s been nearly two years since Officer Jason Raynor was shot in the line of duty and later died from his injuries.

“Just to see that support from around the country, for them to stop here in honor of Officer Raynor and everybody else that’s on this wall behind us, it truly, truly means a lot,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. “It’s really a moral boost for the entire department.”

The group behind the ride said it plans to make stops at several other police departments each day during the journey.

“We’re all a brotherhood and a sisterhood and we are bringing attention to the goodness of our profession,” Potter said.

For details about Law Enforcement United’s mission and how to get involved, visit the group’s website.

