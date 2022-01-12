Daytona Beach police unveil new fallen officer memorial

Daytona Beach Police Department unveiled its new Fallen Officer Memorial at the department on Wednesday.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police Department unveiled its new fallen officer memorial at the department on Wednesday, replacing one destroyed in an accident two years ago.

Ten officers’ names are listed on it, including Officer Jason Raynor who was killed last year.

“Today is filled with deep emotion. Emotion from every degree,” said Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The previous memorial was shattered in a lawn accident with equipment in 2019.

“It is with deep sadness that we had to add the name of another fallen hero to our memorial — Officer Jason Raynor,” Whittet said.

Raynor was shot in the head on June 24 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

His accused killer, Othal Wallace, fled the state and after three days of searching, was found hiding in Georgia.

Raynor died in the hospital almost a month later from his injuries. He was 26 years old.

His name now permanently stands outside of the department and he’s now been added to their memorial wall inside the lobby, serving as a reminder to his family in blue.

Ad

“Any person entering the Daytona Beach Police Department sees the names of the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Whittet said.

Wallace is expected to stand trial in 2023.