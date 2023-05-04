Here’s where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinco de Mayo is a time to enjoy any and all tacos while sipping a margarita.

From live music to dancing, there’s a lot to do to celebrate the occasion here in the Orlando area.

If you would like an event added, be sure to send us an email by clicking here. Here are some places you can visit on Friday:

Cinco on the Street in Thornton Park

For the second year, the 808 in Thornton Park is hosting a street party with drinks, music and more. Click here to get your tickets at a cheaper price than at the door.

Dance the night away at this street party at Promenade at Sunset Walk

Merengue, salsa and bachata will fill the air across two stages at this event. Admission and parking are free for the event, which starts at 5 p.m.

Street vendor market, food and more in Orlando

With the goal “to bring people together to celebrate and learn about the rich cultural heritage of Mexico and the Hispanic community in Central Florida,” a street market, games and bar sponsored by Rx Med Care, Ovadia Law and more will be happening along East Colonial Drive. The event is happening at Rx Med Care from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Party and taco-eating contest at Tin Roof Orlando

Start the day partying at Tin Roof Orlando and stay for a taco-eating contest at night. The winner will get a $100 bar tab. Click here to learn more.

Don’t Tequila My Vibe at The Whole Enchilada

Live music, face painting and all-day specials at the Whole Enchilada in Winter Garden. What more could you ask for? There will be deals on Friday and Saturday. Click here to learn more.

Live music and cocktails at Boxi Park in Lake Nona

A live band and samba dancers are hitting Boxi Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a night of fun. Click here for the full schedule.

Margarita deals at Pepe’s Cantina

Pepe’s Cantina is offering $5.99 house margaritas and tequila shots from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miller’s Ale House

The restaurant chain is offering $2.99 house margaritas all day.

