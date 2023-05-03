Creepy circus: Paranormal Cirque makes Central Florida tour stops

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – This show is not for kids — for real.

Paranormal Cirque is back and making stops in Central Florida this week, with a one-of-a-kind production featuring “death-defying stunts, creepy creatures and haunting performances.”

Prepare to witness zombies, vampires and ghosts in aerial performances and more.

The circus will be stopping at the following cities:

Palm Bay = May 4-7

Ocala = May 11-14

Daytona Beach = May 18-21

Paranormal Cirque making stops in Central Florida (Cirque Italia Team)

“We’re excited to bring this unique and thrilling show (first) to Palm Bay,” Luisa Nealon, Cirque Italia’s marketing & public relations manager, said in a news release. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can’t wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares.”

Children ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21 in order to get into the show.

Click here for more information or to purchase your tickets.

