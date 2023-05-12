Florida teacher arrested, accused of pulling hair, ears of student with special needs

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A Sumter County public school teacher was arrested this week, accused of abusing a special needs student in her class.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, an exceptional student education teacher at Wildwood Elementary School.

The arrest was part of an investigation that started two days earlier when deputies received a report that Robinson physically abused a student, officials said.

The report said Robinson would pull the hair and ears of a special-needs student in her class when the child acted out, even though it caused pain.

Robinson faces a charge of cruelty toward a child - abuse without great bodily harm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

