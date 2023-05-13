Accused ringleader of Daytona Beach dog-fighting ring convicted

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man was convicted of animal cruelty charges on Friday evening after a five-day trial, according to the state attorney’s office.

In a release, officials said that 56-year-old Noble Geathers was found guilty of 12 counts of principal to animal cruelty, nine counts of principal to animal fighting and one count of animal fighting - property promoting.

In February 2021, Daytona Beach police and Volusia County Animals Services rescued 42 dogs from a vacant lot and adjoining residence along Reva Street in Daytona Beach.

During the investigation, detectives found that the dogs were being bred and used in an organized dog-fighting ring. The dogs were either chained or caged for isolation, and they had wounds in different stages of healing, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Dog supplements and injectable medications often used in illicit dog-fighting rings were also found at the property, investigators explained.

Geathers was believed to be the ring leader, as he owned the lot where the dogs were kept.

“This defendant has been a scourge in our community for too long,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. “It is time to send him away for good.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: