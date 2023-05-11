Daytona Beach man accused of dealing in fentanyl arrested, faces bond of over $1.6M

Javaris Allen-Holt faces a number of drug-related charges and is held on a bond of over $1.6 million.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after a task force investigation of his home this week found fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that earlier this year, detectives found 27-year-old Javaris Allen-Holt was trafficking fentanyl throughout the greater Daytona Beach area.

Early Tuesday morning, investigators executed a search warrant of a home at 619 Tomoka Road, seizing nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, 26 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms with ammunition, over $17,000 in cash and various other items used to make fentanyl, the release shows.

A SWAT team was also able to find Allen-Holt in the master bedroom of the home, and he told investigators that everything in the house belonged to him, deputies said.

Deputies said they found several bags of narcotics, firearms, ammunition and a scale that had fentanyl residue on it. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said Allen-Holt was convicted of attempted burglary in 2016, which would prohibit him from legally owning a firearm.

As detectives searched the home, Allen-Holt kept making statements that detectives had already found all of the drugs and money, and a woman in the home was overheard telling Allen-Holt that she could claim some of the money so that investigators didn’t seize it all, an affidavit shows.

Allen-Holt was arrested and faces the following charges:

Felony drug offense

Conspiracy to engage in trafficking

Armed trafficking in methamphetamine

Renting a structure for drug trafficking

Possession of a weapon by an in-state felon

Possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of paraphernalia

In total, Allen-Holt is held on a bond of $1,650,500.

