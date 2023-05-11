Daytona Beach man accused of dealing in fentanyl arrested, faces bond of over $1.6M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after a task force investigation of his home this week found fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said that earlier this year, detectives found 27-year-old Javaris Allen-Holt was trafficking fentanyl throughout the greater Daytona Beach area.
Early Tuesday morning, investigators executed a search warrant of a home at 619 Tomoka Road, seizing nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, 26 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms with ammunition, over $17,000 in cash and various other items used to make fentanyl, the release shows.
A SWAT team was also able to find Allen-Holt in the master bedroom of the home, and he told investigators that everything in the house belonged to him, deputies said.
Deputies said Allen-Holt was convicted of attempted burglary in 2016, which would prohibit him from legally owning a firearm.
As detectives searched the home, Allen-Holt kept making statements that detectives had already found all of the drugs and money, and a woman in the home was overheard telling Allen-Holt that she could claim some of the money so that investigators didn’t seize it all, an affidavit shows.
Allen-Holt was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Felony drug offense
- Conspiracy to engage in trafficking
- Armed trafficking in methamphetamine
- Renting a structure for drug trafficking
- Possession of a weapon by an in-state felon
- Possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon
- Possession of paraphernalia
In total, Allen-Holt is held on a bond of $1,650,500.
