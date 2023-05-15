Ocala man found guilty of attempted 2nd-degree murder in 2019 hammer attack

A jury found 33-year-old Timothy Kydd guilty of attempted second-degree murder for hitting a woman on the head with a hammer.

An jury found an Ocala man guilty of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday in a 2019 hammer attack.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Timothy Kydd, who is facing up to life in prison, is set to be sentenced on May 31 before 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Daniel Merritt Jr.

Investigators said Kydd had been arrested after hitting a woman in the head on Aug. 17, 2019, when she told him he needed to leave her apartment. Kydd had recently met the victim on an online dating website, deputies said.

According to sheriff’s officials, the victim’s 7-year-old child was inside the apartment when the attack occurred and he was seen by a witness fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center and suffered multiple skull fractures, including an orbital and cervical fracture, deputies said.

Kydd was located and arrested at his mother’s home in Ocala the following day.

Since being held at the Hernando County Detention Center, Kydd has wracked up additional charges, including for damaging a sprinkler and causing the detention center pod to flood twice, mailing a letter to Merritt, indicating there was a bomb at the courthouse, and elbowing a detention deputy in the face.

His sentencing for the additional charges is pending.

