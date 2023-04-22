Marion fire crews tackle fire near Insituform in Ocala

Marion County fire crews tackled a fire outside of Insituform on Friday evening, according to the department.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County fire crews tackled a fire near a company in Ocala on Friday evening, according to the department.

Fire officials stated that crews were sent to Insituform at 468 Cypress Drive after receiving reports about a fire inside the property’s fence.

Crews arrived at the scene at 7:46 p.m., finding that materials had caught fire, which further spread to a nearby tractor trailer, officials posted on social media.

The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m., and HAZMAT technicians at the scene investigated to check the materials, the post shows.

According to fire officials, the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, though no injuries were reported.

