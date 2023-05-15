Orlando entertainment venue The Plaza Live closing for renovations

FILE - A view of the Plaza Live on June 11, 2016 in Orlando. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Plaza Live announced in a news release it will soon begin renovations, which will keep the Orlando entertainment venue closed during the work.

Officials said the renovations are scheduled to start June 1 and the venue will be closed to the public during construction.

The project will be funded in part by the Orange County Tourist Development Tax and will improve the “overall experience for its patrons and performers alike,” according to the release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | New twist in Lake County murder case | ‘Vishing’ scams up 500%]

Renovations will include a completely updated lobby, upgrades to the infrastructure, a new sound system, lighting and stage equipment, officials said. The seating area will also see a redesign, improving sightlines and greater comfort.

“The Plaza Live has been a cornerstone of the Orlando entertainment scene for years, hosting a wide range of concerts, comedy shows, and other events. The renovations will enable the venue to continue to provide high-quality entertainment experiences for decades to come,” the release read.

The projected end date for renovations was not announced.

In February, The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a notice to the venue, announcing it could lose its liquor license after it hosted a Christmas drag show in December.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: