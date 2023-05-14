Orlando man crashes into Apopka police vehicle, troopers say

Damage to an Apopka police cruise after Sunday's crash.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was injured after an Orlando man crashed his vehicle into the officer’s marked vehicle in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near U.S. 441 and State Road 414.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Camaro being driven by a 39-year-old man from Orlando, was driving westbound on the off-ramp of State Road 414, approaching U.S. 441.

At the same time, an Apopka police officer was driving their marked police vehicle southbound on U.S. 441., troopers said.

The Camaro “ran the steady red light” and crashed into the left front side of the Apopka police vehicle.

The Apopka police officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Camaro was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.

