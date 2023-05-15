Woman tried to kidnap child walking along Daytona Beach road, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman tried to grab a child walking along a Daytona Beach road on Sunday, according to police.

According to a news release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, a 6-year-old girl and her mother were walking hand-in-hand on a sidewalk in the 700 block of Halifax Avenue around 11:45 a.m. when the child was “grabbed by an unknown party.”

Police said the suspect was not able to remove the child from the mother’s grip before running away.

According to the news release, the culprit was described as a lighter-skinned black woman with a skinny build, about 25-35 yeas old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short black hair in a bun. She was wearing a gray T-shirt and a long red skirt.

Police said the child was not injured and was able to stay with her mother during the attempted kidnapping.

Because of the incident, Our Lady of Lourdes, a church and private school on Halifax Avenue, sent out a notification to parents advising them to not allow children to walk home alone.

Daytona Beach police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact ther Criminal Investigation Division at 386-671-5200 or the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 386-248-1777 or 911.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to try to identify the would-be kidnapper, according to the release.

