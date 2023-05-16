88º

1 injured in Gotha house fire

Fire reported in 1300 block of Shelter Rock Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person suffered burn injuries in a house fire in Gotha on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the house fire in the 1300 block of Shelter Rock Road that was isolated to one bedroom.

According to OCFR, one burn patient was transported to a local hospital.

Fire officials said the fire has been extinguished and the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

