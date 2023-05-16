Body found behind dumpster in Apopka plaza, police say

APOPKA, Fla. – A body was found behind some businesses at Wekiva Riverwalk Plaza, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Officers responded to the plaza on East Semoran Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. on May 7 and found a female’s body behind a dumpster.

The department said the woman appeared to have been dropped off at the plaza and “her death may have occurred at another location.”

Police said there does not appear to be a continued risk to the community.

Details about the woman, including her age, have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

