Vehicle stolen in Holly Hill with toddler inside

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A toddler was inside a vehicle that was stolen Thursday morning in Holly Hill, according to police.

Holly Hill police said a red 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen near Clifton Avenue and 3rd Street.

According to police, the toddler’s mother went into a family member’s house, and seconds later a man or teen jumped in the car and took off.

The toddler was let out of the stolen car, which has the Florida tag AJ79FA, about a half-mile from the home, authorities said.

Today, deputies responded to assist @HollyHillPolice on a report of a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old child inside.

After about half an hour, a witness called 911 after finding the child alone in a body shop parking lot.

Deputies reunited the boy with his family in good health. pic.twitter.com/BfwXeDHVHM — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 1, 2023

A short time later, the toddler was spotted alone by a good Samaritan who called 911, police said. Darrell Everman said he found the toddler sitting behind a car on State Street while he was walking to his storage unit. He said he didn’t see any parents around so thought it would be good to check on the toddler.

“It was an odd situation, so I decided to do something about it,” Everman told News 6. “I knew it was important to keep him calm so I acted like nothing really major was going on and tried to find somebody who was responsible for him and figured out the police needed to be involved.”

Body cam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted Holly Hill Police Department, shows a deputy responding to the call and approach the toddler.

“What’s up, buddy? You OK?” he said in the video. “Wanna come with me, buddy? Wanna go see your mommy?”

The deputy then picks up the toddler, who was not harmed, and consoles him as they wait for a car seat before taking him home. The toddler was then reunited with family members.

The suspected car thief and the stolen car have not been located.

