WATCH: Holly Hill gas station employee attacked by customers after fight over food

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A gas station employee is recovering after she was knocked unconscious by two customers who were upset over a food order, according to Holly Hill police.

The attack happened Thursday at Rite Track, located at 550 Ridgewood Ave., around 3:30 p.m.

Surveillance video released by police shows the victim having a shouting argument with a woman. The video does not show how the fight got started, but officers said it revolved around a food order.

According to a police report, another employee who witnessed the attack was attempting to break up the fight by telling her co-worker to go into the back of the store.

The victim can be heard repeatedly shouting, “I ain’t no [expletive] cracker.”

Despite the coworker telling the victim to walk away, the shouting match continues.

At about 45 seconds into the video, the victim can be seen grabbing her purse and appears to try to leave the store, but she is confronted by the two customers she’s been arguing with.

The victim then throws down her purse and again shouts, “I ain’t no [expletive] cracker.”

Around 1:05 into the video, the first punch is thrown. Then a second customer in pink shorts throws several more punches as the victim falls to the ground. The video shows the attacker standing over the victim and punching her several more times as she is on the ground before the pair leave the store.

Police said the victim seemed confused and struggled to give information, such as her date of birth, likely due to being knocked out.

Holly Hill police said they have identified a possible suspect through the use of facial recognition software used by Ormond Beach police.

Investigators said both attackers would face battery charges.

