Orlando man arrested after traveling to Lake Mary for sex with minor, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man arrested Tuesday is accused of traveling to Lake Mary to meet a minor for sex, as it was really an undercover law enforcement officer who he had been speaking with and attempting to lure online, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerome Udit, 38, made first contact with the undercover officer on April 21 as the LEO assumed the persona of a 14-year-old girl. Following some exchanges of explicit and specific dialogue, Udit reached back out on Tuesday with more of the messages, agreeing to meet the fictional girl at a Lake Mary address.

Detectives were watching as Udit left his vehicle and entered a building at the address, exiting to meet waiting law enforcement, an arrest report states. He was arrested around 5:20 p.m.

Udit faces charges of traveling to meet a person believed to be a child in order to engage in sex (847.0135 4a) and the prohibited use of a computer to lure a child for sex (847.0135 3a), according to the report.

No other details have been shared.

