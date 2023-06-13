Flagler man accused of throwing knife, fleeing to high school over Gamestop argument

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Flagler County man was arrested on Monday after deputies found him in a storage container at Palm Coast High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex in Palm Coast on Monday afternoon after receiving reports about an “armed disturbance.”

In a release, the sheriff’s office announced that 19-year-old James Colasanti had been asking a family member to give him a ride to Gamestop, and when Colasanti was refused, he “became angry” and went to his room to grab two pocket knives.

James Colasanti, 19 (Flagler County Jail)

Colasanti then threatened the family member with the knives, grabbing several more from the kitchen and throwing one at them, an affidavit shows. Afterward, Colasanti fled the apartment toward Palm Coast High School, the release shows.

The sheriff’s office issued a warning that the high school was placed into lockdown as deputies searched for Colasanti.

HAPPENING NOW - Flagler Palm Coast High School was placed on lockdown as deputies searched the area for an aggravated assault suspect. The suspect has been taken into custody. There is no danger to the public.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/BiNxd26LFh — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) June 12, 2023

Eventually, investigators found Colasanti in a storage container on the school’s property, deputies said. Body camera footage shows that Colasanti was found with several knives, a tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and a cell phone.

“It doesn’t get any more pathetic than this. He ruined his future over video games,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Luckily, no one was hurt, and our deputies arrested him quickly — before he could try to hurt anyone else.”

Colasanti faces charges of trespassing on school grounds with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is held on a bond of $20,000.

