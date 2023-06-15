84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Groveland community seeks safety improvements after Tesla crashes into home

Tesla crashed into Cypress Oaks home on May 26

Troy Campbell, Reporter

Tags: Groveland, Crash, Community Concerns, Lake County
Residents in Groveland attended a city meeting Wednesday night focused on roadway safety. The meeting comes after a crash on May 26 when Groveland Police said the driver a Tesla crashed into a home, sparking a fire.

GROVELAND, Fla. – Residents in Groveland attended a city meeting Wednesday night focused on roadway safety.

The meeting comes after a crash on May 26 when Groveland Police said the driver a Tesla crashed into a home, sparking a fire.

The crash took place in the Cypress Oaks neighborhood. The person who owns the home, Kelsey Hotchkiss, said another crash took place near her home seven months prior.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“It was an emotional meeting. I am grateful there was such a huge response, amazing community involvement, with people from all three communities,” Hotchkiss said.

Hotchkiss said her child narrowly escaped unharmed.

“This was literally 40 seconds between having my 4-year-old with us and planning a funeral, and I would be a completely different person had that 40 seconds not elapsed between walking inside and this crash,” Hotchkiss said.

The city presented several possible solutions that include speed bumps, and safer pedestrian walkways.

No plans were finalized a Wednesday, and the City of Groveland encourages public input on the issue.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Troy graduated from California State University Northridge with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. He has reported on Mexican drug cartel violence on the El Paso/ Juarez border, nuclear testing facilities at the Idaho National Laboratory and severe Winter weather in Michigan.

email

facebook

twitter