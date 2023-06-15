Sanford police search for culprit accused of stealing designer items from vehicles

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is looking for the culprit accused of stealing about $1,700 worth of designer accessories out of unattended vehicles.

The person was caught on security footage entering multiple vehicles in Sanford, according to a tweet shared on Thursday.

He reportedly stole $10 in cash, a Michael Kors wallet worth $600 and two pairs of sunglasses with a combined worth of $1,100.

Police said that the culprit is a male but did not provide an age.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.

#CanYouIdentify the male who entered multiple vehicles and stole $10 US Currency, a Michael Kors Wallet ($600), Etnia glasses ($800), and Maui Jim sunglasses ($300). Anyone w/ info please call Sanford PD. #MoreShadyThanAMauiJimSunglassDisplay #DesignerTasteOnAnIllegalBudget pic.twitter.com/2NcxH4euSP — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) June 15, 2023

