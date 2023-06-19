Sanford police officer arrested on DUI charge in Seminole County, troopers say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford police officer was arrested Sunday morning, accused of driving under the influence along State Road 46.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a trooper noticed a Ford F-150 pickup truck along State Road 46 that was having trouble staying in its own lane at around 4:16 a.m.

The trooper stopped the truck in the area of International Parkway and spoke to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Brittany Rainsford, 32, who said she was leaving downtown Sanford and admitted to having “a couple beers.”

The trooper had Rainsford perform a field sobriety test, which the trooper said she failed. At the jail, Rainsford took a breath test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .135, nearly twice the legal limit of .08.

Rainford was booked into the Seminole County jail. She faces charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to Sanford police, Rainsford is suspended without pay while they “gather more information.”

