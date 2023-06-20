New Royal Caribbean ship Utopia of the Seas revealed

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise ship which is the world's largest passenger liner is seen docked at PortMiami after returning to port from a Eastern Caribbean cruise as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has just revealed a brand-new getaway experience: Utopia of the Seas.

Starting July 2024 from Port Canaveral, Utopia will introduce “unmatched weekend energy” fit with more than 40 ways to drink and dine, more pools and ways to have the perfect day, according to aa news release.

On the topic of perfect days, “Perfect Day at CocoCay” – va new private island in the Bahamas, including an adults-only Hideaway Beach, is set to open in early 2024.

Some new additions to the ship include a new Carribean tiki bar, “first-of-its-kind immersive dining experience”, longest dry slide at sea and newly designed resort-style pools.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International said. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

Utopia opens for bookings on Friday, June 23. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book on Thursday, June 22. You can book your trip here.

