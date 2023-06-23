74º

7.5M Baby Shark toys recalled due to risks of injuring children

Customers are urged to contact Zuru for refunds

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Recalled mini-size Baby Shark toys (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that 7.5 million Baby Shark toys were being recalled due to their risk of injuring children.

In a release, the agency explained that the “Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (Full-Size)” and the “Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (Mini-Size)” were the specific toy lines affected by the recall.

Blue full-size Baby Shark toy (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The release shows that when used — particularly in a bathtub or wading pool — children can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, laceration and punctures.

The toys were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue.

The recalled toys also came with tracking label information on the bottom, which includes model numbers “7163,” “7175,” “7166,” or “25291.” According to the release, only those full-size Baby Shark toys that have a hard plastic top fin are included in the recall.

The agency urged customers to immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size toy and $6 for each mini-size toy. Refunds will be paid out in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard, the release states.

To contact Zuru for a refund, call 833-820-0839 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday or visit by clicking here.

For more information on the toys being recalled, click here.

