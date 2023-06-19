Florida officials warn families about drowning threats for children

As summer temperatures roast Central Florida, more families are spending time in the water. During this time, state and national leaders are sharing reminders about the dangers of drowning.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – As summer temperatures roast Central Florida, more families are spending time in the water. During this time, state and national leaders are sharing reminders about the dangers of drowning.

Statistics from Florida’s Department of Children and Families show 44 children have died so far this year in our state. Secretary Shevaun Harris says it’s 8 more than this time last year.

“I think the idea that this can’t happen — to me, (that) is our biggest struggle,” Harris said.

Harris joined Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and other stakeholders Monday at the Goldfish swimming school in Winter Park to address what they call an urgent need for water safety. They said Florida’s drowning numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate.

“In Florida, somewhere between 80 and 100 children tragically die every year in the last few years in drownings,” Ladapo said. “It’s almost always with a residential pool, and most of the time, parents are there.”

Harris said many drownings occur during non-swimming times. She encouraged parents to seek out swim lessons.

“The best protective factor is swimming lessons, which can begin as early as 6 months,” Harris said. “And please do not let finances be a barrier.”

Christina Martin, a local parent, offered a different perspective to families, sharing her own personal story of loss. Her 2-year-old son Gunner drowned in 2016.

“He had the most uplifting laugh and beautiful and contagious smile,” Harris said. “I should not have to be here right now describing him to you. He should be here right now.”

Martin said she laid Gunner down for a nap, and he later wandered into the pool in their backyard.

“We never thought it would happen to us because we were always watching Gunner when he was in the water,” Martin said. “I have spent the last seven years trying to figure out why we were not aware of the danger in our own backyard, the danger of a pool during non-swim time.”

Her family’s loss, and Gunner’s story, inspired them to start the Gunner Martin Foundation in his honor. They are dedicated to preventing more child from drowning.

“When you’re in different environments or when you’re on vacation and you come back and you’re thrown off your schedule: those are the times you need to be the most aware,” Harris said.

She shared the advice that she wishes she knew and what she hopes other parents will learn from.

“We want to have that conversation and bring awareness to parents, grandparents, caregivers, neighbors, friends, decision-makers both at the local and state level because my son Gunner is worth that conversation,” Harris said. “And so are the other 93 children who lost their lives in the state of Florida last year.”

The Seminole County Fire Department has reminders of the “ABCs of swim safety” below:

A is for ADULT SUPERVISION

The first and most crucial layer of protection means a responsible adult is always actively watching when a child is in or near a pool. The Seminole County Fire Department provides free “Water Watcher” wearable lanyards/cards to designate adults for supervision. This is extremely important during parties around pools.

B is for BARRIERS

A child should never be able to enter the pool area unaccompanied by an adult. Barriers physically block a child from a pool. These include child-proof locks on all doors, a pool fence with self-latching and self-closing gates, as well as door and pool alarms.

C is for CLASSES

With so many opportunities to swim in Central Florida, classes on swim instruction are extremely important, no matter your age. Classes are available throughout Seminole County and many foundations provide swim lesson scholarships. There are various options for swim lessons, including ISR, community pools, the YMCA, Goldfish Swim School, Swim Sprout, etc., and other private instructors.* Taking a CPR class is also important, as performing CPR immediately is essential to the chain of survival.

*SCFD does not endorse and is not affiliated with any particular organization or instructor.

