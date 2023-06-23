California man convicted for assaulting teen girl on Orlando flight

ORLANDO, Fla. – A California man was convicted after molesting a teenage girl on a flight to Orlando, according to the Department of Justice on Friday.

In a release, federal prosecutors said that Brian Durning, 52, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for the first offense and up to two years in prison on the second offense. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Durning had boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Orlando in June 2022 and was seated next to a 13-year-old girl.

The rest of the teen’s family was seated two rows away from her, and after the cabin lights dimmed and most of the passengers fell asleep, Durning began touching her, the release shows.

According to the DOJ, a nearby passenger awoke during the assault and saw one of Durning’s hands between the girl’s legs, prompting the passenger to intervene.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Durning was indicted in July 2022 and ultimately found guilty of assaulting a minor on an aircraft and two counts of simple assault.

According to the release, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the DOJ to push back against “the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: