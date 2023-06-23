Where to get free tests in Central Florida for National HIV Testing Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Each year, National HIV Testing Day advocates for people to get tested, know their status, and get information about care and treatment.

HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system. If left untreated, HIV can lead to AIDS.

National HIV Testing Day was first observed in 1995, and each year this important day falls on June 27. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s theme is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step.”

About 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, according to the website HIV.gov – and around 13% do now know they are positive.

Racial and ethnic minorities and gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are disproportionately impacted by the virus with the the highest rates of new diagnoses continue to occur in the South.

Where to get free HIV tests in Central Florida?

FLAGLER COUNTY

Florida Health

301 Dr. Carter Blvd., Bunnell

386-437-7350

ORANGE COUNTY

AHF Healthcare Center

1701 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

407-204-7000

1018 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando

407-859-8797

Hope and Help Center of Central Florida Inc.

4122 Metric Drive, Winter Park

407-645-2577

Harmony Healthcare

189 S. Orange Ave., Orlando

407-777-2022

26Health

801 N. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

321-800-2922

Miracle of Love Inc.

711 Seminole Ave., Orlando

407-532-0070

Midway Specialty Care Center

1695 Lee Road. Winter Park

407-745-1171

LGBT+ Center Orlando Inc.

946 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

407-228-8272

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Live Love Life Inc.

1702 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill

904-458-5444

Florida Health Volusia County (multiple locations)

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach

386-274-0634

717 W. Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach

386-424-2065

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

Suite 106, 108, 110

386-457-6300

Community AIDS Network

1435 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach

Suite #101

386-274-7651

Rising Against All Odds

340 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand

386-202-4209

The Florida Department of Health also offers free at-home HIV testing kits for residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard counties. Learn more by visiting the Talk Test Treat Central Florida website here. The self-administered kit will be mailed to individuals at no cost and comes with step-by-step instructions, the oral testing swab, and test tube.

There are three types of HIV tests: antibody tests, antigen/antibody tests, and nucleic acid tests (NAT).

Antibody Test

An antibody test looks for antibodies to HIV in your blood or oral fluid.

Most rapid tests and the only HIV self-test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are antibody tests.

In general, antibody tests that use blood from a vein can detect HIV sooner than tests done with blood from a finger stick or with oral fluid.

Antigen/Antibody Test

An antigen/antibody test looks for both HIV antibodies and antigens.

Antigen/antibody tests are recommended for testing done in labs and are common in the U.S. This lab test involves drawing blood from a vein.

There is also a rapid antigen/antibody test available that is done with blood from a finger stick.

Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

A NAT looks for the actual virus in the blood.

With a NAT, the health care provider will draw blood from your vein and send the sample to a lab for testing.

This test can tell if a person has HIV or how much virus is present in the blood ( HIV viral load test ).

A NAT can detect HIV sooner than other types of tests.

This test should be considered for people who have had a recent exposure or a possible exposure and have early symptoms of HIV and who have tested negative with an antibody or antigen/antibody test.

The National HIV/AIDS Strategy and the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative both emphasize diagnosing individuals as soon as possible and ensuring the availability of multiple HIV testing options. If you opt for a self-test, you can learn about both options below.

Which HIV self-test is right for you? (HIV.GOV)

Today, there are more HIV testing options available than ever before. . Get tested to check your status and be in the know.

