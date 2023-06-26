Florida woman accused of trying to kill man with lit bottle of gasoline

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested Sunday, accused of trying to kill a man she was arguing with using a bottle of gasoline lit on fire.

Mary Smith, 42, was arrested Sunday in the area of John Young Parkway and Church Street by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office around 7:25 p.m.

Deputies say Smith had been arguing with a man for several hours when Smith allegedly grabbed a Gatorade bottle that had gasoline in it, with a piece of paper to use as a fuse. The man told deputies that Smith lit the paper on fire and threw it at him.

The victim’s pants were burned and he was being treated at the scene by paramedics who also put out a fire. No word on whether he was transported to the hospital after.

Deputies arrested Smith, who had been walking south on John Young Parkway. She faces charges of attempted third-degree murder and unlawful throwing of a destructive device.

Deputies said if the bottle Smith had thrown had gotten closer to the victim, it could have caused severe disfigurement or death.

