Red Lobster announces Ultimate Endless Shrimp’ deal

ORLANDO, Fla. – The guest-favorite Ultimate Endless Shrimp is here to stay this summer at Red Lobster.

Guests are invited to visit their local Red Lobsters to grab their favorite shrimp combo for just $20. Just select two shrimp choices, then order more shrimp from there. Meal options include Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Coconut Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and Garlic Grilled Shrimp Skewer.

Each Ultimate Endless Shrimp meal is accompanied by a choice of a side and the classic Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

This promotion has been a fan-favorite at Orlando-based Red Lobster for more than 18 years.

For more information, find a menu or restaurant location, guests can visit Red Lobster’s website.

